Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Sunday on the northbound lanes of I-75.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the Davison Freeway.

Police said a group of motorcyclists were speeding on I-75 when one motorcyclist rear-ended a vehicle and was ejected from his bike. Police said he was thrown about 20 feet and his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle.

All vehicles remained at the scene.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.