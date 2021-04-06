Detroit police search for missing 31-year-old man

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 31-year-old Brandon Thompson.

Thompson was last seen at about 9 p.m. on April 3 at home his residence in the 4400 block of John C Lodge Service Drive.

Police said he left his home and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340.

Brandon Thompson Details Age 31 years old Height 5′4″ Weight Between 215 to 220 pounds

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports