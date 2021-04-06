Local News

Detroit police search for missing 31-year-old man

Police say Brandon Thompson was last seen on April 3

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Detroit
,
Missing
,
Brandon Thompson
,
John C Lodge Service Drive
,
Detroit Police
,
DPD
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD Third Investigative Unit
,
Wayne County
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
News
Brandon Thompson (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 31-year-old Brandon Thompson.

Thompson was last seen at about 9 p.m. on April 3 at home his residence in the 4400 block of John C Lodge Service Drive.

Police said he left his home and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340.

Brandon ThompsonDetails
Age31 years old
Height5′4″
WeightBetween 215 to 220 pounds

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.