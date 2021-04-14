Local News

Body of missing man found in backyard of vacant Detroit home

Police say Brandon Thompson was last seen on April 3

Brandon Thompson (WDIV)

DETROIT – A body discovered April 5 in the backyard of a vacant home in Detroit has been identified as missing 31-year-old Brandon Thompson.

Thompson was last seen April 3 at home his residence in the 4400 block of John C Lodge Service Drive.

His body was found in the yard of a home in the 2200 block of Richton Street.

Police said he had been shoot to death and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

