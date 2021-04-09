Detroit family searching for answers in 19-year-old man’s murder

DETROIT – A Detroit family continues to search for answers in the murder of 19-year-old Martez Langford Jr. earlier this year.

Investigators said the 19-year-old was shot to death on Feb. 22. The shooting happened in the area of Gray Street and Mack Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

Family members said Langford left his father’s home to take a walk when he was shot.

His sister made a plea for anyone with information leading to his killer to come forward.

“For you to feel like you could play God for a split second and take my brother away from here for whatever minuscule reason that you thought it was justified, I hope you rot. You are a coward like my mother said. And if anybody knows anything, can you please come forward?” said Danielle Rollins.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

