26-year-old Southfield man killed in crash between motorcycle, car

Other driver treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Derick Hutchinson
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 26-year-old Southfield man was killed Tuesday in a crash between a motorcycle and a car, police said.

Southfield authorities were called to the scene of a crash at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday (April 13) to the area of Greenfield Road and Stratford Drive.

Police said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. Firefighters transported a 26-year-old Southfield man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, officials said.

Police didn’t reveal any additional details about the crash. They continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

