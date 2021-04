DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Zariha Steel, who was last seen Tuesday, April 6.

Detroit police said she was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. at her home located near the intersection of Burns and Forrest avenues.

Anyone who has seen Zariha Steele or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740.

