Man fatally shoots sister’s boyfriend, Taylor police say

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Taylor apartment complex that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Pond Village Drive, near Eureka and Inkster roads.

According to authorities, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police have taken a 23-year-old man into custody. They believe he shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend.

Sources said the 23-year-old shooter patiently waited the entire time for police to arrive and take in him. The altercation that took place leading to the shooting is still being investigated.

Names aren’t being released just yet, but everyone who was at the residence during of the time of the incident is shaken up.

“Terribly tragic what happened today,” one neighbor said. “Everyone involved is upset and everyone would have hoped for a different outcome.”

The investigation is ongoing.

