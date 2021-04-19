Man accused of killing sister’s 28-year-old boyfriend in Taylor released, police say

The scene where a man was fatally shot inside an apartment in Taylor.

TAYLOR, Mich. – A man accused of fatally shooting his sister’s 28-year-old boyfriend in Taylor has been released on recognizance, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday (April 14) at an apartment complex on Pond Village Drive, near Eureka and Inkster roads in Taylor, according to authorities.

A 23-year-old man from out of state is accused of shooting his sister’s 28-year-old boyfriend multiple times, officials said. The boyfriend was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to police.

Officials said the 23-year-old man waited for police to arrive at the scene following the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident and has been cooperating with officers, they said.

Police said they recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Authorities haven’t identified the shooting suspect. Officials from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said they need more information before charges can be approved, so the man was released.