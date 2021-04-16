Local News

Detroit police search for missing sisters, ages 16 and 9, who left home without permission

Andrea and Cee Cee Austin were last seen on April 13

From left: Andrea Austin and Cee Cee Austin (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two sisters, 16-year-old Andrea Austin and 9-year-old Cee Cee Austin.

Detroit police said the sisters were last seen at about 8:45 a.m., April 13, in the 19500 block of Rowe Street. Family reported that Andrea left with her sister without permission.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Andrea AustinDetails
Age16 years old
Height5′2″
Weight100 pounds
ClothingYellow, white and blue hoodie, black stretch pants, carrying a turquoise bag
OtherBrown eyes and black hair
Cee Cee AustinDetails
Age9 years old
Height3′
Weight70-74 pounds
ClothingMulti-colored top and bottom
OtherBrown eyes and sandy brown eyes

