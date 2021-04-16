Detroit police search for missing sisters, ages 16 and 9, who left home without permission

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two sisters, 16-year-old Andrea Austin and 9-year-old Cee Cee Austin.

Detroit police said the sisters were last seen at about 8:45 a.m., April 13, in the 19500 block of Rowe Street. Family reported that Andrea left with her sister without permission.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Andrea Austin Details Age 16 years old Height 5′2″ Weight 100 pounds Clothing Yellow, white and blue hoodie, black stretch pants, carrying a turquoise bag Other Brown eyes and black hair