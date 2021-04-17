2 injured after U-Haul, car collide on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after a collision early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a 2013 Dodge Avenger and a 2019 Ford Transit Van collided at about 4:30 a.m. in the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Schaefer Highway.

The driver of the Dodge was extracted from the vehicle and rushed to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. The 40-year-old driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital and he is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.