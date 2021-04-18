1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate Detroit shootings

One person died and five others were injured in four separate shootings that happened this weekend, according to the Detroit Police Department.

23-year-old man shot Saturday by unknown gunman in stable condition

The first shooting took place in the 18400 block of Ford Road in Detroit. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot by an unknown gunman. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

22-year-old shooting victim seriously injured

Detroit police say the second shooting took place in the area of Freeland and Lyndon streets. In this shooting a 22-year-old man was shot by an unknown gunman. The victim was seriously injured in the shooting and is recovering. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting

The third incident was a triple shooting that happened in the 14800 block of Northlawn Boulevard in Detroit at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. Police say multiple shots were fired in the area.

One of the three victims was a 21-year-old man who ended up dying from his injuries. Currently, the condition of the second victim, a 29-year-old woman, is unknown. The third victim was a 22-year-old man who is currently listed in critical condition. Police believe the third victim is responsible for the whole shooting and injuring the other two people.

36-year-old woman shot Sunday in stable condition

The fourth shooting happened in the 18300 block of Lasher in Detroit. Police say a 36-year-old woman was shot by an unknown person outside of the location. The woman who was shot is in stable condition. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call police at 1-800-Speak-Up.

