Michigan Lt. Gov. Gilchrist gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT – Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist received his first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on Saturday at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

In a Twitter post the state leader said, “We’ve been through so much this past year. It’s a relieving feeling to join the millions of Michiganders who have already received their vaccine.”

Just last weekend Gilchrist appeared on national television promoting the creation of a national hotspot strategy for distributing vaccines. Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Michigan reported a total of 8,955 new cases and 40 additional deaths. It was the second highest single-day case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. On Nov. 20, 2020 the state reported a total of 9,779 cases, its highest case total to date.

The number of cases went down on Saturday with more than 5,000 reported.

Michigan has extended the COVID-19 order that implemented restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended the epidemic order through May 24. It also expanded mask requirements to include children ages 2-4 years old.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Anthony Fauci will make an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday with the show’s host Chuck Todd to discuss the pandemic.

