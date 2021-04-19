Child killed in Detroit house fire that started in bedroom, firefighters say

Detroit firefighters at the scene of a fatal April 19, 2021, fire on the east side.

WDIV and ClickOnDetroit incorrectly reported that the home was structurally unsafe for firefighters to enter. This was not true, according to the Detroit Fire Department.

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters said a child was killed Monday in a Detroit house fire.

Detroit firefighters responded to the fire around 11:45 a.m. Monday (April 19) at a home in the 14200 block of Camden Avenue on the city’s east side.

Dave Fornell, the deputy fire commissioner, said the fire started in the bedroom of the home.

Fornell said an infant was killed in the fire. He said crews went into the home right away and found the child had already succumbed to injuries from the fire.

Detroit Fire Department arson officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No additional information has been revealed.

The scene of an April 19, 2021, fatal house fire on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)