18-month old boy dies in house fire on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – An 18-month-old boy died in a house fire on Detroit’s east side, according to officials.

Fire crews said by the time they got inside the home it was too late to save the child.

The fire happened before noon on Monday at a home on Camden Avenue, not far from the intersection of Chalmers Street and Harper Avenue.

“There were adults home. They told us the child was in the back so we knew where to search right away,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and get inside the home quickly.

“They found the infant on the floor. Suffered severe burns and deceased at that point,” Fornell said.

Neighbors said some people tried to get into the home before first responders arrived but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators said they have no reason to believe the child was dead before the fire started.