Detroit police officer expected to be OK after being shot, officials say

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was shot in the area of East Winchester Avenue and Hanna Street.

The incident happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said a Strike Force Team was engaging with a suspect in the area when shots were fired.

The suspect was killed and an officer was wounded, according to police. The officer is expected to be OK.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is unclear. The officer was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Detroit police Chief James Craig is expected to make a statement.

READ: More local news coverage