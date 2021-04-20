Detroit police seek 30-year-old man missing for weeks

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old man named Hurtis Scott Jr. who was last seen Sunday, April 4 at around 6 p.m. in the 9300 block of Faust Avenue in Detroit.

A family member said it is not like him to leave home for a long period.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, has a dark complexion, brown eyes, short black hair, black beard, and goatee.

Hurtis was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white Adidas symbol, blue jeans, and black shoes. He reportedly has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. A source told police he has been refusing to take his medication and known to be aggressive when he doesn’t take them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-Speak-Up.

