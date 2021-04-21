Local News

Man killed, woman shot as gunfire erupts from vehicle on Detroit’s west side

Woman stable at hospital

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Local
,
Shooting
,
Crime
,
Detroit Crime
,
Detroit Shooting
,
Deadly Shooting
,
Michael Chambers
,
DPD
,
Detroit Police
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Citgo Gas Station
,
Citgo Shooting
,
Wyoming Avenue
,
Detroit's West Side
Bullet holes in the side of a car that was shot on April 21, 2021, at a gas station on Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man was killed and a woman was shot multiple times when gunfire erupted from a vehicle Wednesday on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday (April 21) outside the Citgo gas station in the 8800 block of Wyoming Avenue, according to Detroit police Capt. Michael Chambers.

He said shots were fired from a vehicle into a parked gray vehicle. A man in the gray vehicle was killed, and a woman inside the gray vehicle was shot multiple times, Chambers said.

“It appeared that the suspect vehicle, the male that was in that ... began shooting at the vehicle, the gray vehicle, striking the male occupant, and also a female,” Chambers said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is stable, police said.

Officials said the shooter has not been taken into custody. They are looking for a man in his 30s with short hair.

Detroit police said there is video from the location, and they plan to release more details later in the investigation.

You can listen to Chambers’ full update below:

Here are some more pictures from the scene:

The scene of an April 21, 2021, fatal shooting on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)
The scene of an April 21, 2021, fatal shooting on Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)
An April 21, 2021, shooting scene at the Citgo gas station on Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: