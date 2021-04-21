Man killed, woman shot as gunfire erupts from vehicle on Detroit’s west side

Bullet holes in the side of a car that was shot on April 21, 2021, at a gas station on Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man was killed and a woman was shot multiple times when gunfire erupted from a vehicle Wednesday on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday (April 21) outside the Citgo gas station in the 8800 block of Wyoming Avenue, according to Detroit police Capt. Michael Chambers.

He said shots were fired from a vehicle into a parked gray vehicle. A man in the gray vehicle was killed, and a woman inside the gray vehicle was shot multiple times, Chambers said.

“It appeared that the suspect vehicle, the male that was in that ... began shooting at the vehicle, the gray vehicle, striking the male occupant, and also a female,” Chambers said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is stable, police said.

Ad

Officials said the shooter has not been taken into custody. They are looking for a man in his 30s with short hair.

Detroit police said there is video from the location, and they plan to release more details later in the investigation.

You can listen to Chambers’ full update below:

Here are some more pictures from the scene:

The scene of an April 21, 2021, fatal shooting on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

The scene of an April 21, 2021, fatal shooting on Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)