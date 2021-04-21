‘Out Of This World’ interactive exhibit comes to Somerset Collection in Troy

TROY, Mich. – An interactive exhibit is being held at the Somerset Collection.

“Out of this World” is an interactive imagination immersion experience. Visitors can experience a journey among the stars from the surface of the moon to the mission on Mars.

You get to virtually wander through a space station to a space capsule and you even get to name your star at the end of your adventure.

It’s located on Somerset Collection North and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Until June 1.

Admission is a $10 donation to Give Kids the World Village. It’s a nonprofit organization that exists to fulfill the wishes of critically ill children and their families around the world.

Kids under the age of five get in free.

