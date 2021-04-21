Police: 25-year-old shot, robbed by 2 men on Detroit’s west side

A man Detroit police believed to have been connected to an April 16, 2021, shooting on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was shot and robbed by two men on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday (April 16) in the 3900 block of Grand River Avenue, authorities said.

A 25-year-old man was outside at the location when two other men approached him, police said.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, striking the 25-year-old, officials said. The other man took the victim’s backpack, according to authorities.

The two assailants fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Officers provided first aid to the 25-year-old until medical officials arrived and took him to a nearby hospital. He was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police are still searching for both men involved, they said. The man in the picture above has a thin build and facial hair, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white letters and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about this case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.