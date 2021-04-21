VIDEO: 2 men wanted in Waterford Township home invasion, shooting

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified one person in connection with a home invasion and shooting that happened April 8.

According to authorities, two people broke into a Waterford Township home on Oak Knoll Drive at about 9:45 p.m. Police said the homeowner arrived home and walked in on them before retreating outside. Police believe one of the men who broke in was 17-year-old Alwyn Leon Mouzon III, who allegedly followed the homeowner outside and fired six shots at him, striking him three times.

Police said the homeowner fled to a neighbor’s home and the two suspects left in a gray Chrysler 300 with front end damage, a broken driver side window and bullet holes in the driver side door.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe one of the suspects in the home invasion was Mouzon. The other suspect was described as police as a white man in his late teens or early 20s.

A photo of Mouzon can be seen below.

Alwyn Leon Mouzon III (WDIV)

Police said Mouzon, also known as “AJ,” has family in Detroit and Lake Orion. Police consider him armed and dangerous and urge residents to not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-7515 or its anonymous tip line at 248-674-Cops.

