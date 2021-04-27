Cloudy icon
72º

Local News

Detroit police seek 49-year-old man missing for weeks

Man last seen Friday, April 9

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Tags: 
News
,
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Metro Detroit
,
Missing in Michigan
,
Ashton
,
DPD
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Jennifer McCullan
,
Search
,
Missing Woman
Police are searching for a missing 49-year-old man named Benjamin Nelson who was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday, April 9 in the 9800 block of Outer Drive in Detroit. (pixabay)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 49-year-old man named Benjamin Nelson who was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday, April 9 in the 9800 block of Outer Drive in Detroit.

Nelson left home and has not returned since then. Police say he has never went missing before.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has a salt and peppered beard, hazel eyes, shaved head, light complexion and slim build.

Nelson was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Police say he is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.

Read more: Missing in Michigan reports

Benjamin Nelson (Detroit Police Department)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: