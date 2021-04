DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman named Jennifer McCullan who was last seen Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at her home in the 20500 block of Ashton in Detroit.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has a scar on her forehead.

Family members say the missing woman has a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.

