Michigan restaurants struggle with staffing amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the service economy.

Despite fewer restrictions than previously, some businesses, including restaurants, are finding it difficult to get back up and running. Although there are “Help Wanted” signs seen outside of businesses, not enough people are filling the positions.

In Troy, the Alibi restaurant, which opened at 3 p.m. Monday, used to be a gangbuster lunch business before the pandemic.

Now, it completes take out only orders with reduced hours all week. Owner Cindy Maier said she tried to open indoor dining a few weeks ago.

READ: Metro Detroit businesses struggling to fill open positions amid COVID pandemic

Ad

“My kitchen just crashed. I only had one line cook and had a pizza cook who was trained helping out a line cook and he had 80 sauté items to cook at one time,” Maier said.

Maier said she knows other businesses are offering different types of incentives such as signing bonuses and even helping with college educations to get anyone to come work for them. It’s something she’s considering.

“We will work with them with schedules. It can be part-time, it can be full-time. I’m a grandma, it can be grandmas. It can be any type of position from everything over 17 years old,” she said.