Detroit mother seeking answers 1 year after son’s death in hit-and-run incident

DETROIT – A family is still searching for answers one year after a 27-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Detroit.

You can really feel the emotional pain coming from this mother. Her son left home for a trip to the store and never came back.

“I just want justice for my son. I just want justice for my son,” said grieving mother Beverly Winfrey.

It’s been months since Steven Radcliff was hit and killed near Dequindre and Robinwood streets in March 2020, and his mother is having a difficult time dealing with his death.

Related: Detroit police seek to ID suspect, vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

“He was walking to the gas station to get some cigarettes and they just hit my baby and left him in the street,” Winfrey said.

Ad

Winfrey’s family passed out flyers and knocked on doors Thursday in hopes they can get justice for the 27-year-old who left behind a 1-year-old daughter.

“We’re gonna make sure that she knows her dad and his memory will be left alive,” she said.