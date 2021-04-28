Troy Police: 16-year-old steals Jeep, totals it

TROY, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a Jeep in Troy and totaled it in Warren.

According to authorities, it happened just after 5 p.m. on April 21. Police said the victim agreed to meet at the Ace Auto Wash parking lot on East Maple Road to potentially sell his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said the subject agreed to purchase the vehicle after a test drive and showed the seller a large amount of cash. When the victim went to retrieve his personal items from the trunk, the subject drove off.

The victim worked at the auto wash business and got a co-worker to chase after the subject. Police said they caught up to the Jeep at a stop light and the driver of the Jeep rammed into the co-worker’s vehicle to get away.

Police told area departments to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.

The Warren Police Department located the vehicle when it was involved in a collision on Mound Road, just north of Nine Mile Road. Police apprehended the driver, a 16-year-old boy.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was “totaled’ in the crash and the cash was counterfeit.

The investigation is ongoing.