Southfield police searching for 15-year-old runaway girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old runaway, Nevaeh Young, who was reported missing at about 11 p.m. on April 27.

Southfield police said she was last seen at about 3 p.m. that day in the 7000 block of Lexington Street in Detroit near West Fisher Service Drive.

Nevaeh Young Details Age 15 years old Height 5′8″ Weight 150 pounds Clothing Black t-shirt, multi-colored leggings, black shoes and black fanny pack Other Brown hair and eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

