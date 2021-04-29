Southfield police searching for 15-year-old runaway girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old runaway, Nevaeh Young, who was reported missing at about 11 p.m. on April 27.
Southfield police said she was last seen at about 3 p.m. that day in the 7000 block of Lexington Street in Detroit near West Fisher Service Drive.
|Nevaeh Young
|Details
|Age
|15 years old
|Height
|5′8″
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Clothing
|Black t-shirt, multi-colored leggings, black shoes and black fanny pack
|Other
|Brown hair and eyes
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.