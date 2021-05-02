Salvation Army to hold job fairs at multiple locations in Metro Detroit on Monday, May 3

The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center will be hosting job fairs at multiple locations between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

DETROIT – The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center will be hosting job fairs at multiple locations between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

Salvation Army job fair events will be held during that period on Monday at the following locations:

Southfield Family Thrift Store at Greenfield and 10 Mile

Utica Family Thrift Store at M-59 and Schoenherr

Clarkston Family Thrift Store at Sashabaw and I-75

Canton Family Thrift Store at Joy Road and Morton-Taylor

Southgate Family Thrift Store at Eureka between Dix and Trenton

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit job fair event

A hiring event will also be held by Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

The event is taking place inside the Goodwill store at 41937 Ford Road in Canton during that time. The store is hoping to fill retail associate and material processing inventory specialist positions.

Those interested in attending should bring two pieces of identification.