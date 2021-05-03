47-year-old man shot in face at Monroe Township home, officials say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 47-year-old man was shot in the face Friday at a Monroe Township home, according to officials.

Police said the shooting happened at 5:24 p.m. Friday (April 30) on Pinecone Trail in Monroe Township.

Michigan State Police troopers said they found a 47-year-old man had bee shot in the face. The man was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment, officials said.

A 45-year-old Flat Rock man was identified as the suspected shooter, police said. He fled the shooting scene in a silver sedan and was later found at his home, according to authorities.

Troopers interviewed the man, and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-242-3500.