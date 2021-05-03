Detroit mass vaccination week begins with focus on awareness, accessibility

DETROIT – This week the City of Detroit is launching an all out push to get more shots into arms.

Everything is on the table from welcoming walk-ins at all vaccination sites, giving gift cards to people who take neighbors to get vaccinated to going door-to-door.

The city’s numbers have lagged the rest of the state. These efforts are looking to change that.

Detroit’s Northwest Activities Center at Curtis and Myers on Detroit’s west side is exactly nine-tenths of a mile from DMC Sinai Grace Hospital. Detroit residents flooded the hospital who were hit by COVID-19 last year. It is the same place many mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers were lost because of the virus.

On Monday, a new chapter and twist emerged in the quest to get vaccinated, get safe and protect loved ones. First, the center and any City of Detroit vaccination center are all now walk-in clinics.

No sign up is necessary. If a good neighbor brings someone for a vaccine they get a $50 pre-paid gift card.

Ronald Burns and Edward Coke are friends and the exact people the city is trying to reach.