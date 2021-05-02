Mass Vaccination Week brings new walk-in clinics to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – About 50% of eligible Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but there’s a long way to go to get to 70%.

The city of Detroit will start going door-to-door Monday to encourage people to visit one of its six neighborhood vaccination sites. It will also be expanding the “Good Neighbor” program, offering $50 gift cards to people who bring a Detroiter in to get a shot.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence said there aren’t enough people getting vaccinated, particularly in the Black communities.

Black populations have been hit disproportionately hard by coronavirus and Lawrence has seen it all over her 14th District. She’s now on a mission to change that and to get vaccination rates up with a three-pronged attack:

Accessibility -- Making sure people can get a shot Awareness -- Making sure people know it’s safe and effective from people they trust Education -- Combatting misinformation about the vaccines.

Without question, social media has been a problem with misinformation. Lawrence said Black communities have been targeted with myths and conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine. She said it’s time for common sense to win.