Driver ejected from car after speeding, weaving through traffic on I-94 in Detroit, police say

A car that crashed on I-94 near Chatsworth Road in Detroit on May 3, 2021.

DETROIT – A driver was ejected from his car and seriously injured after speeding and weaving through traffic on I-94 in Detroit, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday (May 3) on eastbound I-94 near Chatsworth Road, Michigan State Police said.

Investigators said a 24-year-old man was speeding and weaving through traffic on the freeway when he lost control of the car and crashed into the right embankment.

The car struck a light pole near the Chatsworth Road bridge abutment and was split in half, according to authorities. The driver was ejected onto the freeway ramp to Harper Avenue, state police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in the intensive care unit, officials said. Police said he is expected to survivie.

The crash is still under investigation.