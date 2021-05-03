Going door-to-door, new walk-in clinics: Efforts to vaccinate Metro Detroiters ramp up

DETROIT – A push to get more people vaccinated starts Monday. It aims to bring vaccine clinics closer to residents and even will send officials going door-to-door.

As of May 2, about 50% of eligible Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- short of the 70% needed to bring things back to normal.

The vaccination rate has been lagging in places like Detroit and the new push hopes to change that.

Hitting the 70% mark will require ramping up accessibility to get the shot, awareness that it’s safe and effective and educating people about the misinformation about the vaccine.

That’s why Rep. Brenda Lawrence is kicking the vaccine effort in her 14th District into high gear. It starts with letting people know they don’t have to fuss with a registration process.

“We are all over Metro Detroit and ready for people to walk in,” Lawrence said. “That is the key. You don’t have to register. You can just walk in and get your vaccination.”

Whether it’s the clinics at Beaumont in Southfield, Henry Ford in Oak Park, Ford Field, the TCF Center or a Meijer -- officials want to get people to the vaccine or get the shot to them.