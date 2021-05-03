Motorcyclist ejected, seriously hurt after driving into ditch, hitting culvert in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 29-year-old motorcyclist was ejected and seriously injured after he drove off the road into a ditch, crashed into a culvert and came to rest in a Monroe County field, according to officials.

The crash happened at 4:59 p.m. Sunday (May 2) on North Dixie Highway, south of Leroux Road, in Frenchtown Township, police said.

A 29-year-old Lincoln Park man was heading north on a blue 2006 Suzuki motorcycle when he left the east edge of Dixie Highway into a ditch, deputies said.

The motorcycle struck a culvert, went into the air and landed in a field, officials said. The Lincoln Park man was ejected during the crash, police said.

Officials took the man to Beaumont Trenton Hospital and transferred him to Detroit Receiving Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Ad

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-240-7541.