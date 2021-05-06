Livonia high school student in custody after bringing gun on campus, officials say

LIVONIA,Mich. – Officials said a student at Franklin High School in Livonia was taken into police custody after bringing a gun to school.

According to a letter addressed to parents, the student showed the weapon to other students in a restroom, but did not threaten anyone with it.

“This was immediately addressed by our highly trained FHS administrators, Franklin’s resource officer (Livonia Police Department) and Blue Line Security personnel. The situation was quickly contained and there was no disruption to the school day,” read the letter from principal Andrew Pesci and Daniel Willenborg, director of Secondary Programs & District Services.

“We value the safeguards and protocols we have in place to protect all those in our school community and are thankful to the staff who swiftly and appropriately carried these responsibilities.”

Police are investigating.

More: Local news coverage