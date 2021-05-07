Officials say Dearborn Heights man charged with mother’s murder was on probation for assaulting her

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with the murder of his mother.

Officials said 45-year-old Aaron Samir Akel’s arrest comes one month after he was given probation for a separate attack on his mother.

Akel stood on camera before a judge Thursday as he was formally charged with the murder of 73-year-old Ibtisam Field. Her body was found in her home on Pardee Avenue Tuesday morning after police received a 911 call.

Prosecutors said Akel was the person who made call.

“I would indicate for the record that the defendant is the one who called 911 and admitted on the 911 phone call that he is the one who strangled his mother to death and in his words, he said, ‘I killed my mom,’” said the prosecutor.

A month prior, Field asked a judge to release her son and let her have contact with him following his assault on her last November. Akel was sentenced to three years’ probation and time served but the judge ordered him not to have contact with his mother.

