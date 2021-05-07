Police shut down Lodge Freeway after gunshot from speeding vehicle hits man’s car

DETROIT – Police shut down the Lodge Freeway overnight in Detroit after a driver saw two speeding vehicles and noticed his window had been struck by gunfire, officials said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday (May 7) on northbound M-10 at McNichols Road, according to authorities.

A driver told police he was heading north on the Lodge when he noticed two speeding vehicles approaching from behind him in the left lane. He said the second vehicle was possibly a black Dodge Charger, but he couldn’t identify the other, police said.

He believed he heard gunfire, and that a passenger in the Charger might have been shooting at the other vehicle, according to officials.

A round struck the back window of the driver’s vehicle, police said.

He didn’t see if the vehicles exited the freeway.

Troopers said there were no recent gunshot victims related to the incident at nearby hospitals.

Police shut down the Lodge at Wyoming Avenue to search for shell casings. No injuries were reported.