DETROIT – A 20-year-old man was shot to death on Saturday at around 12:25 a.m. in the 13000 block of Camden Avenue in Detroit, police say.

The victim was shot by an unknown gunman, according to police.

After shooting and killing the victim, the gunman left the location on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

