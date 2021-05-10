Many struggling with social anxiety as pandemic guidelines are loosened

DETROIT – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given fully vaccinated people the option to resume many normal activities.

However, after a year of being cautious many people are finding it is not easy to start doing certain things again. Experts say that’s fine.

Derek Irby is ready to embrace post pandemic life.

“It’s one of my best friends birthdays. Have to give him a hug when I see him,” Irby said.

For many it is not a problem to hang out with close people, but they admit socializing again with others can be awkward at first.

“Is speaking with someone fine? Is tapping someone fine? So a lot of these social cues we had before are now being reset. I think that’s a lot of anxiety,” said Irby.

Psychiatrist Dr. Luis Sandoval says it’s normal to feel anxious.

“Don’t be surprised if you aren’t sure how to interact in person any more,” said Dr. Sandoval. “We actually got used to being in quarantine.”

While some can’t wait to get out. Experts say it’s important to respect those who aren’t comfortable dropping precautions yet, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone has different levels of acceptable risk and some people just aren’t ready to re-engage in person yet.

Michigan has reached the first of the state’s vaccination milestones, meaning in-person work will be allowed to resume in two weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

