Michigan coronavirus cases up to 865,349; Death toll now at 18,239

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 865,349 as of Monday, including 18,239 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 2,716 new cases and 33 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, Michigan reported a total of 862,633 cases and 18,206 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 10% as of Monday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the last two weeks.

MORE: Everything to know about COVID in Michigan last week: Restrictions update, vaccine milestone

Ad

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,276 on Monday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 60 on Monday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 147,000 on Monday. More than 703,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 54% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 40% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32.7 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 581,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 158 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.2 million have died. More than 94 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since April 21:

April 21 -- 5,584 new cases

April 22 -- 4,867 new cases

April 23 -- 5,031 new cases

April 24 -- 4,698 new cases

April 26 -- 6,524 new cases (case count for two days)

April 27 -- 3,676 new cases

April 28 -- 4,371 new cases

April 29 -- 3,623 new cases

April 30 -- 3,440 new cases

May 1 -- 3,431 new cases

May 3 -- 5,035 new cases (case count for two days)

May 4 -- 2,527 new cases

May 5 -- 2,589 new cases

May 6 -- 3,514 new cases

May 7 -- 2,758 new cases

May 8 -- 1,825 new cases

May 10 -- 2,716 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Ad

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: