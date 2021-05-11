Michigan man tries to fix car in backyard after hitting, killing pedestrian in Birmingham, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A Michigan man was trying to fix his damaged car in his backyard after striking and killing a pedestrian crossing the street in Birmingham, according to police.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Aug. 8 on Woodward Avenue near Forest Avenue in Birmingham, authorities said.

Wesley Stamps, 40, of Southfield, was crossing Woodward Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored Chevrolet Traverse heading north, police said at the time. Stamps was not in a crosswalk, officials said.

PREVIOUS: Family of man killed in hit-and-run won’t stop demanding answers until arrest is made

Ad

The driver who struck Stamps stopped briefly before leaving the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said they identified Steven Fowlow, 52, of Davisburg, Michigan, as the suspected driver. He was found at his home, and the Traverse was in the backyard, where he was trying to repair the damage himself, according to police.

Fowlow told investigators that he thought he had struck a deer on Woodward Avenue, officials said.

Fowlow was arraigned in 48th District Court on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. He is being held on a $10,000 cash/surety/10% bond.