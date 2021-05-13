Morning Briefing May 12, 2021: Cedar Point opens by appointment Friday, takeaways from Gov. Whitmer’s latest COVID briefing

Cedar Point announced its 2021 reopening plan for the upcoming season, which opens on Friday, May 14 -- but you won’t be able to just show up at the park.

Several changes have been made to the park’s operations amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held another COVID-19 briefing, addressing changes to the state’s restrictions, “progress” in our COVID metrics and her recent controversial trip to Florida.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Monday for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and up Wednesday. The panel’s vote was unanimous.

The Detroit Lions will open the 2021 regular season at Ford Field against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 12, according to the newly released NFL schedule.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 869,512 as of Wednesday, including 18,355 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 2,171 new cases and 17 additional deaths. On Tuesday, Michigan reported a total of 867,341 cases and 18,338 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 8% as of Wednesday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the last two weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 14 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,139 on Wednesday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 57 on Wednesday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 151,400 on Wednesday.

More than 703,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 55.4% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while more than 43% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

