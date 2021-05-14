Farmington Public Schools names new superintendent: Dr. Christopher Delgado

FARMINGTON, Mich. – The Farmington Public Schools Board Education voted 7-0 in favor of appointing Dr. Christopher Delgado as the district’s new superintendent.

Delgado is filling the role left vacant by now former superintendent Bob Herrera who resigned in November after filing a complaint against board member Angie Smith for harassment. Two other members of the district’s Board of Education also resigned, citing allegations of harassment and “dysfunctional behavior.” The board voted to pass a resolution censuring Smith.

The Board voted Thursday to name Delgado as the next district leader after interviews held earlier this month and as late as Wednesday.

“We are really pleased to have had such great candidates to choose from,” Board President Terri Weems said. “Dr. Delgado impressed us and felt like the right fit for Farmington Public Schools based on our extensive interviews and research. We are all so excited to welcome him to our already incredible team. We are confident he will leverage the talent in our district to produce the best outcomes for our students. We all really look forward to working with him.”

Delgado currently serves as the deputy superintendent of schools at the Walled Lake Consolidated Schools district. He is a graduate of Michigan State University who began his career in education as a Spanish teacher to high school and middle school students in Colorado.

Delgado did that for six years in Colorado Springs before returning to Michigan as a high school Spanish teacher in Birmingham. That was followed by 18 years in administration, including roles as high school associate principal, middle school principal and deputy superintendent. He completed his masters of educational administration from Michigan State, and his educational specialist and doctorate from Oakland University.

The Farmington Public Schools district serves nearly 9,000 students in Farmington, Farmington Hills, and part of West Bloomfield in Oakland County.

