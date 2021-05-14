Woman in Royal Oak arrested after driving 124 mph, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Angelina Gojcaj was arraigned Friday on charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license suspended (2nd Offense).

According to authorities, just after midnight Wednesday, police observed a vehicle traveling more than 124 mph on I-696. Police said the vehicle exited at 10 Mile Road and crashed into the cement median on Woodward Avenue as the driver attempted to turn.

Police said Gojcaj, 40, attempted to flee on foot, but police were able to take her into custody.

She received a $1,000 personal bond with conditions to not leave the state, no alcohol or drugs, drug testing, no driving a vehicle or no new crimes.

Her next court date is to be determined.

