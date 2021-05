According to police, the home is located in the 15300 block of Ward Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 23-year-old man was found shot to death in the backyard of a Detroit home on Friday, police say.

The man was shot multiple times, police added. Police are still uncertain about the cause of the shooting.

It is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.