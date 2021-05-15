Police search for man in connection to carjacking in Beverly Hills

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a carjacking in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills police said they received a call Friday, May 14, about a man with a rifle near the intersection of 13 Mile and Evergreen roads. Officers located a victim who was carjacked near 13 Mile Road.

Police said further investigation indicated that there was an attempted carjacking on Evergreen, south of where the victim was located. The victim’s car was shot, police said, and they sustained minor injuries from broken glass. They were treated at the scene and released.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a stolen black 2016 Toyota Corolla with black rims prior to officers arriving. The vehicle had a Michigan license plate, No. EFX3987.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s with long dread. He had a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a rifle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beverly Hills Public Safety or Southfield Police Department.

