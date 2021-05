The victim drove himself to the 14500 block of Coyle in Detroit and called police after being shot.

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man was shot in the 12600 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit around 11 p.m. on Saturday, police say.

Police added that the victim was shot outside of his home in the area. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The man was shot by an unknown gunman. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.

