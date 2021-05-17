2021 Ford Fireworks will be on Local 4 as a TV-only event

DETROIT – This year’s Ford Fireworks will be a TV-only event and you will be able to watch them on June 28 right here on Local 4.

Tony Michaels, the CEO of the Parade Company, and Pamela Alexander, Ford’s Director of Community Engagement and Corporate Philanthropy, made the announcement on Monday.

“We are proud to bring the Ford Fireworks to our community in a very special way,” Micheals said. “We have an unwavering commitment to this tradition, which has brought us together as one for over six decades. We are grateful for our many amazing partners who are joining efforts to make this possible including Ford, WDIV Local 4 and Huron-Clinton Metroparks who have stepped up as a good neighbor in a very big way.”

The show will not take place in Downtown Detroit, but organizers expect to return in 2022. This year’s Rooftop Party presented by Ford will not happen.

The Parade Company has partnered with Huron-Clinton Metroparks at the Lake St. Clair Metropark location for this year’s show. The park will not be open to the public on June 28.

“Ford is honored to be a longtime supporter of this annual event that celebrates and unites people and communities across Southeast Michigan,” said Mary Culler, president of the Ford Motor Company Fund. “During this year’s fireworks, we are planning a special salute to teachers and educators throughout Metro-Detroit who have done so much to help our youth get through this challenging year.”

This year, Ford plans to honor and thank teachers, professors and school counselors who have gone above and beyond for students throughout the COVID pandemic.

Last year, Ford Fireworks were also celebrated as a televised-only and online show -- broadcast exclusively on WDIV-Local 4 and streamed live on ClickOnDetroit.