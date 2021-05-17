Woman crashes into pole in Detroit, dies after grabbing power line

DETROIT – A woman has died after crashing into a pole in Detroit, and subsequently grabbing the power line Monday morning.

According to Detroit police, a woman crashed into a pole with her car in the area of Southfield Freeway and Tireman Avenue on Monday.

Following the crash, a witness who lives in the area says she saw the woman touch the power line and then start shaking.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage of the crash site can be seen in the video player above.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

