Frontline Rescue program connects first responders with mental health, emotional support

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – First responders, police, fire EMS, doctors, nurses, social workers are ordinary people doing extraordinary work.

They are vulnerable to mental and emotional challenges like everyone else. On top of that, their jobs put them under a level of stress that many people rarely confront.

Andrew Domzalski is a Northville police officer who founded a support project called Frontline Rescue, a resource hub for counseling, mental health training and financial assistance for first responders.

The larger challenge is the stigma attached to mental and emotional issues. Many first responders hesitate to reach out for help when they need it the most.

If you would like to learn more about Frontline Rescue click here to visit the website or here to visit the Facebook page.

Watch the video above for the full report.