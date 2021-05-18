Last customer at Detroit dollar store zip ties employees before stealing cash, surveillance system

DETROIT – The last customer inside a Detroit dollar store this weekend pulled out a weapon, zip tied employees and stole cash and a the store’s surveillance system, officials said.

The incident happened at 7:56 p.m. Sunday (May 16) at the dollar store in the 2000 block of East Eight Mile Road, according to authorities.

Police said the man was the last person inside the store when he went to the counter as if he was going to pay for an item. He pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the cash registers, authorities said.

He zip tied the two employees -- a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman -- with their hands in front of them and ordered them to open the safe in the office, officials said.

He fled on foot with cash and the store’s DVR surveillance system, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The man was about 30 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a dark complexion, a slim build and a short beard, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses and all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140.